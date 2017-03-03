Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo fans are still waiting for an update on season 2 and speculations are rife about an upcoming period drama featuring its most popular onscreen couple, Lee Joon Gi and Lee Ji Eun aka IU, in lead roles.

The two Korean heartthrobs became really popular among K-drama lovers after they portrayed Prince Wang So aka Gwangjong and Hae Soo in the SBS mini-series. There were also several rumours doing the rounds about their relationship after the actress' break up with singer Jang Ki Ha.

But the representative of Lee Joon Gi from Namoo Actors entertainment agency denied the speculations and stated that they are just close friends. "All the cast members of Scarlet Heart: Goryeo are close. We hope there are no further misunderstandings," Soompi quoted the spokesperson.

The popularity of Lee Ji Eun and her on-screen partner has apparently led to another buzz that the two are preparing to share screen space with each other in an upcoming period drama. It increased the curiosity of their fans, who are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite characters back on screens again.

However, the celebrities and their representatives are yet to confirm the speculation and it remains to be seen if their admirers will get a chance to see together again on TV.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo recently bagged three awards in Best Adaption, Best OST and Best Idol Actor categories during the 12th Soompi Awards. The followers of the show are also looking forward to see their favourite on-screen couple, Wang So and Hae Soo, in the next instalment.

Although SBS is yet to make an official announcement regarding the renewal of their historical drama, internet is flooded with story ideas for Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo season 2.

While some of the fans have speculated that the next instalment will pick up right from where it left off in season 1, others believe that the new season will take back Wang So and Hae Soo to Goryeo Dynasty.

Even actor Nam Joo Hyuk hinted about sharing on-screen space with co-stars Lee Joon Gi and Lee Ji Eun. But a new season of the Korean mini-series will not be released any time soon mainly because many of the cast members are currently busy with their upcoming projects.

Nam Joo Hyuk is currently preparing for his upcoming tvN drama Bride Of The Water God and Lee Joon Gi is currently in Singapore for attending HSBC Women's Champions music festival. Later on, he will hold a fan meeting for his admirers. Meanwhile, Lee Ji Eun is currently preparing a new song for her comeback.