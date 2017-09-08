Credit card data, passports, travel information and more of nearly half a million people were exposed. Security researchers discovered that the leaky database was linked to a leading Mexican tax-refund provider MoneyBack. The top passports identified were of citizens of the US, Canada, Argentina, Colombia, Italy, among others
MoneyBack data leak
- September 8, 2017 16:32 IST
