Mom, starring Sridevi, opened to a decent response on Friday, July 7, and made a good collection at the Indian box office on its first day. The suspense thriller has surpassed the opening day record of Sridevi's comeback film, English Vinglish (2012).

Released in four languages – Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu – in over 1,350 screens across several parts of India, Mom witnessed 30 percent occupancy in the morning shows. It was only towards the evening that it witnessed a good jump in its business, owing to the positive word-of-mouth publicity. As per early estimates, Mom minted Rs 9 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day.

Mom movie: 5 lesser known facts about Sridevi's on-screen daughter Sajal Ali [PHOTOS]

The film has beaten the first day box office collection record of Sridevi's English Vinglish, which did a business of Rs 2.51 crore at the domestic box office on day one.

With such a positive response on the first day itself, Mom, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna and Sajal Ali, is expected to enjoy a good run in the first week. Also, considering that Mom has a much wider release than the 2012 movie, it is expected to surpass the lifetime collection of English Vinglish (Rs 34.86 crore net) within the first week itself.

Although it has received overwhelming reviews from Bollywood critics as well as audience and should do good business, the suspense thriller will face some obstacles at the box office in its second week when Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif's Jagga Jasoos hits theatres on July 14.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar and co-produced by Boney Kapoor, Sunil Manchanda, Mukesh Talreja, Naresh Agarwal and Gautam Jai, Mom is a revenge drama about a mother named Devki (played by Sridevi) and her complex relationship with step-daughter Arya. Sridevi and Nawazuddin's performances have been lauded by all.