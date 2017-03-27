From Mohanlal announcing his next Odiyan opposite Manju Warrier, the Anuragam Puthumazhapole song, rendered by Unni Mukundan going viral on social media to the 100-days celebration of Ganesh Raj's directorial Aanandam, check out some important news that you might have missed during the weekend (March 25 and 26, 2017).

Here's a wrap:

Mohanlal announces his next Odiyan

Superstar Mohanlal has announced his next project, which has been titled Odiyan, directed by Adv. Shrikumar. It has been scripted by Harikrishnan and bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor. Manju Warrier plays opposite the superstar in the film, and the duo has also been roped in as a pair in B Unnikrishnan's much-awaited movie Villain.

Unni Mukundan turns singer

Actor Unni Mukundan has turned as a playback singer for his upcoming movie Achayans. The song, which begins with the lines Anuragam Puthumazhapole, has been penned by Unni and Ratheesh Vega, who has also composed the melody. The soothing track has been opened to fabulous response from the audience, and the video shared by East Coast, has been trending among the top nine on YouTube India with over 2.9 lakh views, at the time of reporting. Even megastar Mammootty and many celebrities have appreciated Unni for his song.

Aanandam's 100-days celebration

The 100 days celebration of Malayalam movie Aanandam was held at Gokulam Park in Kochi on Sunday (March 26) and the event was attended by the cast and crew of the Ganesh Raj directorial. The movie, which stars Arun kurian, Thomas Mathew, Roshan Mathew, Vishak N Nair, Siddhi Mahajankatti, Annu Antony, Anarkali Marikar, Dr Rony David and Vinitha Koshy in main roles, was opened to fabulous response from the audience.

"Yesterday evening we had a get together compiling the entire team of Aanadam, celebrating 100 days of its theatrical run. It was a small function with only the actors, technicians and their parents and of course the theatre people who exhibited our film.. A very peaceful experience with no hustles like before.. Apologies for not informing many coz we wanted to keep it as simple as it could be.. Thanks to each and every person who went and watched our film, posted reviews and kept our film on discussion constantly.. Thanks to everyone who supported us directly and indirectly.. [sic]," Vineeth Sreenivasan, who produced Aanandam, posted on his social media page.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Tiyaan'a next poster out

After releasing the posters of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran and Murali Gopy, the makers have released yet another poster of Prithviraj's character Aslan Muhammad.

"From the time I first heard the idea of #TIYAAN , I have time and again spoken about Aslan. Beyond the "ACTION" and "CUT", away from the arc lights and sets, each line that Aslan has said..and each emotion that Aslan has felt stays with me. It may or may not be as personal an experience to you. For many of you who watch #TIYAAN...he might just be another one of my characters..but there is no denying that regardless of where my journey in cinema takes me..one chapter will always read..ASLAN MUHAMMAD [sic]," Prithviraj posted on his Facebook page.

Asha Sharath in Mammootty-Shyamdhar movie

Asha Sharath has wrapped up the shooting of her next with Mammootty, which is being directed by Shyamdhar. The yet-to-be-titled project marks the actress' reunion with the megastar after Varsham, and she will be seen as a teacher in it.

"After a wonderful movie ,'1971 Beyond Borders', with the great actor Laletten, I am happy to share with you all that my next movie with the versatile actor "Mammookka" has been completed..Though the shoot has been finished,the movie is not named yet and I'm also waiting for that name..Varsham had been a great experience with him and I'm glad to have had another opportunity to share screen with him after a long time. My character has been portrayed as 'Manjari' the teacher . The movie is directed by 'Shyamdhar', the marvellous director of the movie 7th Day and is written by Ratheesh, who is also an editor in the Industry . Camera is handled by Vinod Illampally. I'm pleased to have been a part of this project," Asha wrote on her Facebook page.

Kaadu Pookunna Neram selected for New York Indian Film Festival

Dr Biju's directorial venture Kaadu Pookunna Neram, starring Rima Kallingal and Indrajith Sukumaran, has been selected to be screened for the New York Indian Film Festival, which will be held from April 30 to May 7.