From the release of two songs from Mohanlal's 1971 Beyond Borders to Mammootty releasing the teaser of Puthan Panam to the official launch of Prithviraj Sukumaran's debut directorial venture Lucifer, the week gone by was packed with excitement for Mollywood.

Here's the wrap:

Mammootty's Puthan Panam teaser

Mammootty is basking in the success of his recent release The Great Father, and the teaser of his next, Puthan Panam, directed by Ranjith, hit the cyber space on Sunday, April 2. The 32-second video has been opened to a stupendous response. "And now here is the teaser for Ranjiettan's #PuthanPanam ! Another awesome look ! Vappichi and Renjiettan is one of my favourite combinations of all time. Waiting for their magic all over again yayyyy! [sic]," Dulquer posted while sharing the teaser on his Facebook page. The video has gone viral with over 4.3 lakh views within a day of its release online.

Official launch of Lucifer

In 2016, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has announced his plans to direct superstar Mohanlal. Months after the big news made the headlines, the team of Lucifer held a press conference on Sunday evening attended by Mohanlal, Prithviraj, scriptwriter Murali Gopy and producer Antony Perumbavoor, among others. The team said Lucifer will go on floors in May 2018.

1971 Beyond Borders songs

Two songs of Mohanlal's upcoming movie 1971 Beyond Borders have been released online. The family song Oruvakkinaal, sung by MG Sreekumar and Swetha Mohan, shows Mohanlal's character, spending vacation at home. Penned by Nikhil S Mathattil and composed by Rahul Subrahmanian, the video has been trending on the top position on YouTube, at the time of reporting.

The makers have also released a Tamil song from 1971 Beyond Borders that begins with the lines Pesipokuthu. The romantic song features Allu Sirish and Srushti Dange, and has been rendered by Vipin Lal, NK Priyanka and Meenakshi Ilayaraja. While Siddarth Vipin has composed the music, Mohan Rajan has written the lyrics of the song from the directorial venture of Major Ravi.

Godha song released

The first song from the upcoming movie, Godha, also hit the cyber space on Sunday. Gowry Lekshmi has rendered her voice for the melody, which begins with the lines Aaro Nenjil. The song featuring Tovino Thonas and Wamiqa Gabbi has been opened to good response, and has crossed 2.5 lakh views within 24 hours of its release. While Manu Manjith has penned the lyrics, Shaan Rahman has composed the music.

Vineeth Sreenivasan

I fell in love with this song the moment I heard it from Shaan s studio.. Godha is going to be an amazing experience for the audience and this song is the perfect curtain raiser for what's in store!! Pls put ur headphones for this song, it's worth it!!

Celebrity weddings

While Maqbool Salmaan entered the wedlock with Almaz on Saturday, actress Gauthami Nair got married to director Srinath Rajendran in a private function on Sunday in Alappuzha. Meanwhile, actor Dhyan Sreenivasan got engaged to Thiruvanathapuram-based Arpita Sebastian in a grand ceremony on Sunday.