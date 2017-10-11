Superstar Mohanlal is all set to enthral his fans with the upcoming Malayalam movie Villain, and its promo videos promise a thriller. Even before its grand theatrical release, B Unnikrishnan's directorial venture has been making headlines for setting pre-release records.

After India's major audio company Junglee purchasing the audio rights of the multi-star project for Rs 50 lakh, the film's satellite rights was bagged by Surya TV for approximately Rs 7 crore.

Now, the Mohanlal-starrer has set yet another record by making a record business for its Hindi dubbing rights. A source close to the movie has confirmed to International Business Times, India that it was sold for a whopping Rs 3 crore, the highest figure so far for a Malayalam movie.

With this latest record, the big budget entertainer, bankrolled by Rockline Venkatesh, has already earned Rs 10.5 crore even before its release.

Villain, which also marks the acting debut of Tamil stars Vishal, Hansika Motwani and Telugu actors Srikanth and Raashi Khanna in Malayalam, is expected to break all the existing records at the Kerala box office. The makers have revealed that there would be more than 100 fan shows across Kerala on the opening day itself.

Villain has been scheduled to hit the screens on October 27.

The team of Villain has also released the video song of its hit track Kandittum Kandittum on Wednesday, October 11. The video features Mohanlal, Manju and a child artiste with beautiful visuals. Netizens have been showering praises on the delightful chemistry of the couple.

4 Musics has composed the track, for which legendary singer KJ Yesudas has rendered his voice.

