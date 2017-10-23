Mohanlal's much-awaited Malayalam movie Villain has been hogging the limelight ever since the multi-starrer was announced by director B Unnikrishnan.

With just days left for the emotional crime thriller to hit the screens worldwide, more and more updates on the film are surfacing online.

The filmmaker recently announced that the advance ticket booking for Villain will start on October 22. The bookings are off to a brisk start across the Kerala.

Interestingly, the film is said to have a record number of special fan shows on the opening day across the state, apparently much higher than Mohanlal's blockbuster Pulimurugan, which had 125 fan shows.

According to social media buzz, the Mohanlal-starrer will also have a special fan show at 7 am at HMT Cinema in Jalahalli in Bengaluru on Friday itself.

Though the makers haven't officially confirmed the news, a poster announcing the show has been doing the rounds on social media.

If the rumour turns out to be true, it would be the first time a Malayalam movie will have a special early-morning show on the day of its theatrical release in Bengaluru.

Villain marks the acting debut of Tamil stars Vishal and Hansika Motwani, and Telugu actors Srikanth and Raashi Khanna in Malayalam.

Manju Warrier, Aju Varghese, Siddique, Renji Panicker, Chemban Vinod Jose, Edavela Babu and Kottayam Nazeer are also part of the ensemble cast of the big-budget thriller, bankrolled by Tamil producer Rockline Venkatesh.

A B Unnikrishnan directorial venture, Villain is the first Indian film to be filmed completely in 8K resolution, and is slated to release across India on Friday, October 27.

Here's the poster on Villain fan show in Bengaluru: