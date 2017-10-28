The latest Malayalam movie Villain, starring Mohanlal and Vishal, had a terrific opening in Kerala on Friday, October 27.

The movie was released in as many as 273 screens apart from a record number of fan shows all over Kerala with houseful status. However, it has been garnering a mixed response from the audience.

B Unnikrishnan's directorial venture also performed decently at the Kochi multiplexes, Aries Plex in Thiruvananthapuram and eight centres of Carnival Cinemas on the first day of its theatrical run.

Kochi multiplexes

The multi-starrer witnessed an excellent start at the five multiplexes in Kochi with 96.5 percent theatre occupancy. From a total of 34 shows, including 17 houseful shows, the movie collected Rs 11.34 lakh on day one. However, it has failed to cross the amount collected by Mohanlal's previous movie Velipadinte Pusthakam, which earned Rs 14.51 lakh on the first day from multiplexes in the city.

Aries Plex

The Mohanlal-starrer earned Rs 10.47 lakh at Aries Plex SL Cinemas in Thiruvananthapuram and is said to be the all-time second best there so far. The movie was screened with six houseful shows out of total 14 shows screened on the opening day.

Carnival Cinemas

Villain had 77 shows screened at the Carnival cinemas in Kodungaloor, Karunagapally, Kollam, Thalayolaparambu, Angamaly, Muvattupuzha, Thalassery and Perinthalmanna. On the first day, the B Unnikrishnan-directorial collected Rs 17.7 lakhs with an average theatre occupancy of 83 percent at the eight centres.

More about Villain

Falling under the dark emotional thriller genre, Mohanlal's remarkable performance stands out as the highlight of Villain. The movie marks the acting debut of Tamil stars Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Telugu actors Srikanth, Raashi Khanna in Mollywood. It also has an ensemble cast, including Manju Warrier, Siddique, Renji Panicker, Chemban Vinod Jose and Aju Varghese, among many others.

Produced by Rockline Venkatesh, the big budget entertainer will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages in November.