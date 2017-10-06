Mohanlal's fans have been eagerly waiting to know when the superstar's movie — Villain — will be hitting the theatres. Though it was rumoured to be released on September 28 locking horns with Dileep's Ramaleela and Manju Warrier's Udaharanam Sujatha, the big clash didn't happen at the Kerala box office.

Now, putting the rumour mills to rest, Villain's director who also penned the screenplay — B Unnikrishnan — has confirmed the release date of the big budget entertainer.

"Villain is certified with a clean U by the CBFC screening committee. Villain is coming to theatres on 27th October 2017 [sic]," B Unnikrishnan announced via his Facebook page.

Made on a budget of Rs 30 crore by Tamil producer Rockline Venkatesh, Villain marks the Malayalam debut of Tamil stars Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Telugu actors Srikanth and Raashi Khanna in main roles.

Also, Manju Warrier, Siddique, Renji Panicker, Aju Varghese, Vinayakan, Chemban Vinod Jose and Edavela Babu form the ensemble cast of the thriller.

Villain is the first Indian film to be completely shot in 8K resolution.

Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, music composer Sushin Shyam, 4 Musics and editor Shameer Mohammed are the main technical crew of the film.

Further, the movie has raised the expectations of the audience with its interesting promo videos.

The Mohanlal-starrer has been making excellent business even before its theatrical release. Popular Malayalam entertainment channel Surya TV is said to have bagged the satellite rights of Villain for a whopping Rs 7 crore (approx), which is said to be the highest amount bagged by a Malayalam movie so far. Also, Junglee Music, a division of Times Music, has acquired the music rights for about Rs 50 lakh.