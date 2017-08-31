The much awaited Malayalam movie Velipadinte Pusthakam, starring Mohanlal in the lead role finally hit the screens in Kerala on Thursday, August 31 as the first Onam release of the year. The campus family entertainer is screened in as many as 210 theatres in the state.

The total screen count of the movie will be over 400 after it releases across India on Friday.

Storyline of Velipadinte Pusthakam

The movie revolves around the life of Professor Mathew Idikkula, who is being appointed as the vice-principal of a college in Kerala. He reforms the atmosphere of the institution by developing a healthy relationship between instructors and students. Meanwhile, Mohanlal also appears in a different role as Idiyan Idikkula and the posters reveal that a part of the film is set in the backdrop of a sea shore.

Cast

Anna Rajan, Anoop Menon, Salim Kumar, Priyanka Nair, Sarath Kumar, Arun Kurian, Shivaji Guruvayoor, among many others form the ensemble cast of the comedy entertainer, which marks the maiden association of Mohanlal with hitmaker Lal Jose.

Crew

Benny P Nayarambalam has penned the script of Velipadinte Pusthakam for which Vishnu Sharma and Ranjan Abraham have handled the cinematography and editing departments, respectively. Music composer Shaan Rahman's songs, especially Entammede Jimikki Kammal, has already impressed the audience.

Box office prediction

Since the makers of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Adam Joan postponing its release date by a day, Velipadinte Pusthakam will is expected to benefit at the Kerala box office on the opening day.

