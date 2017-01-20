Superstar Mohanlal's latest movie Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol was released all over India on January 20, in an attempt to repeat the success of the actor's back-to-back blockbusters released in the second half of 2016. The family entertainer, helmed by Jibu Jacob, locks horns with Dulquer Salman's latest outing Jomonte Suvisheshangal, which has garnered positive response from the audience.

Check: 5 reasons to watch Mohanlal movie

Like any superstar movies, audiences have been awaiting the release of Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol since October. The movie was then postponed to avoid a box office clash with the actor's crime thriller Oppam and action thriller Pulimurugan. It was again postponed in December due to the theatre strike in Kerala.

Audience review

The Mohanlal-starrer has been widely released all over India in as many as 337 screens. As expected, the fans of the superstar have been flooding theatres for the premiere shows of the movie. Photos from the theatres in the state reveals that the family entertainer will be screened with housefull opening shows in the state.

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol - FDFS! Housefull in Ekm - posts a social media user.

Plot

Ulahannan (Mohanlal) is a panchayat secretary who seems to be a little bothered about his wife Anniyamma (Meena), and kids Jinny and Jerry played by Aima Sebastian and Sanoop Santhosh. How an NRI girl Julie (Neha Saxena) enters his life and makes him a different person is narrated in the movie, which also stars Anoop Menon and Alencier Ley in significant roles.

What to expect from Munthirivallikal...?

The movie, which marks the reunion of Mohanlal and Meena after the blockbuster Drishyam, is said to highlight the importance of familial bond. Being a Jibu Jacob directorial, audience can expect it to be a feel good entertainer like the filmmaker's debut movie Vellimoonga.

The teaser, trailer and songs of the Mohanlal starrer have already impressed the audience and are hits on social media. The natural performance and impressive plot are the main highlights of Munthirivallilal Thalirkkumbol.