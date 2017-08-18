The much hyped television show Lalsalam that marks the debut of superstar Mohanlal in mini screen is all set for its grand premiere on Friday, August 18.

The show is all about Mohanlal and his acting career spanning 37 years. Apart from going through the memorable moments in actor's life, the show will also discuss on social issues and will introduce some unsung heroes and inspiring personalities of the society.

Lalsalam marks the comeback of actress-RJ Meera Nandan as the host of the programme along with popular keyboardist Stephen Devassy.

Who will be the guests in episode 1 of Lalsalam?

The makers have released the promo videos of Lalsalam, which will see the presence of many celebrities of the entertainment industry in every episodes. The premiere episode will be graced by none other than lady superstar Manju Warrier, who has starred opposite versatile superstar in many movies. In one of the promo videos, Mohanlal and Manju are seen delivering their popular dialogue from the superhit movie Aaram Thampuran.

When to watch Lalsalam?

The one-hour show will be aired on Amrita TV on every Friday and Saturday at 8 pm.

