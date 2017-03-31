The Kerala audience, who have accepted the Major Mahadevan series of superstar Mohanlal, are eagerly awaiting the release of the next Major Ravi-directorial, titled 1971 Beyond Borders. The trailer of the war movie has hit the cyber space, raising the expectations of the cine-goers.

The one-minute-45-second video, which prompts us to get ready for a thrilling experience, has been narrated in the backdrop of Indo-Pakistani war in 1971, one of the shortest wars in history lasting 13 days. The video also features Telugu actor Allu Sirish as Lieutenant Chinmay and Bollywood actor Arunoday Singh, who plays Lieutenant colonel Rana Sharif. Renji Panicker, Sudheer Karamana, Asha Sharath, Priyanka Agrawal, Srushti Dange, and many others are also seen in the much awaited trailer, which has been viewed over 5.3 lakh times in less than 4 hours of its online release.

Interestingly, Mohanlal appears in dual roles as Colonel Mahadevan and Major Sahadevan in the movie, which is simultaneously made in Telugu and Hindi languages as well.

A few days ago, the makers had released an interesting teaser video of the Telugu version, 1971 Bharatha Sarihaddu that opened to positive response from the audience. Now, unlike the Telugu teaser, the Malayalam trailer gives a glimpse of the personal life of Mohanlal, Sirish and Arunoday's characters, revealing that it is not just a war movie, but also a movie that entertains the family audience.

1971 Beyond Borders is the production venture of Haneef Mohammed under the banner of Red Rose Creations and is scheduled to hit the theatres as a Vishu release on April 7.

Watch the trailer of 1971 Beyond Borders here:

Here is the Telugu teaser of the movie: