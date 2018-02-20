Actress Manju Warrier sent her million dollar kiss to Malayalam superstar Mohanlal at the teaser launch of her upcoming movie titled after Mohanlal. The event was held in a popular mall in Kerala.

Manju Warrier, who was recently seen in Aami that released on February 9, is gearing up for her next release titled Mohanlal, for which she has already started shooting. The actress released the first look of the movie on Sunday in which she plays the protagonist Meenukutty who is a die-hard Mohanlal fan. Indrajith Sukumaran plays the role of her husband in the movie.

Manju Warrier launched the teaser at Lulu Mall in Kochi along with the cast and crew of the film. Meenukutty, (Manju Warrier) is born on the same day of Mohanlal's first super hit film Manjil Virinjya Pookal. She is an ardent fan of Mohanlal and the teaser shows that she loves him knowing no boundaries.

In one of the scenes featured in the teaser of Mohanlal, Manju Warrier is seen wearing big, reflective sunglasses, which is sure to remind the viewers of Mohanlal's famous look in Spadikam and other films, where at the end of the scene she is shown giving a flying kiss to her favourite actor.

Manju Warrier has a huge fanbase and hundreds of them gathered at Lulu Mall to witness the teaser launch. When she sent a million dollar kiss to the superstar, her fans couldn't resist joining her. A&A Cinematics released a couple of videos featuring fan frenzy the event.

Mohanlal is a comedy entertainer movie, which is written and directed by Saajid Yahiya. Indrajith Sukumaran is playing Manju's husband Sethu Madhavan, while Salim Kumar, Aju Varghese, Soubin Shahir and Shebin Benson essay important roles. Produced by Anil Kumar, the movie will have Shaji Kumar's cinematography and Manu Manjith's lyrics.

The poster of Mohanlal is colourful and quirky and it has captured Mohanlal or Lalism mania in the state. The videoes featuring its teaser launch has got a good response with their view counts crossing 500,000.