After the success of political thriller Ramaleela, director Arun Gopy has announced his next project on November 21. Interestingly, the filmmaker will be associating with Tomichan Mulakuppadam again for his second movie.

Though Arun hasn't revealed who will play the lead role in the upcoming film, he threw a hint that it will be a born actor, a star.

"Taking a step forward, once again holding hands with Mulakuppadam(Tomichaayan) to explore my next venture.... Churning out new plots and plans for an interesting narrative to make it special for a born actor, a Star....Humbly seek your prayers and blessings [sic]," Arun Gopy posted on Facebook.

Who's that 'born actor'?

Soon after Arun announced the news, Mohanlal fans started claiming it to be the next movie of the versatile superstar. Recently, Arun had shared photos of him meeting with Mohanlal and Tomichan on Facebook and now with the announcement, rumours about his association with the superstar only got stronger.

Mohanlal has earlier associated with Tomichan for the blockbuster action thriller Pulimurugan, which has become the first Mollywood movie to enter the Rs 150-crore club.

Ramaleela success journey

Meanwhile, despite the boycott Ramaleela campaign against the Dileep-starrer, the Malayalam movie had a grand opening at the worldwide box offices which released on September 28.

Ramaleela has emerged as the biggest grosser of Dileep till date with a box office collection of Rs 55 crore within 55 days of theatrical run.

