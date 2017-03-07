Director B Unnikrishnan's upcoming movie starring Mohanlal is one of the most-awaited projects in Malayalam. Though the makers had remained silent on the title of the big-budget entertainer, the superstar has now unveiled the title and first-look poster of the movie featuring him in a salt-and-pepper avatar.

Have you seen Mohanlal's salt-and-pepper avatar?

The upcoming movie, which also stars Tamil actors Vishal and Hansika Motwani in significant roles, has been titled Villain.

Recently, the photos of Mohanlal from the sets of the movie were leaked online, and audience were all praise for the new look of the superstar, who plays a retired police officer in the B Unnikrishanan directorial. The filmmaker had recently announced on roping in Telugu actor Srikanth, and had shared pictures of him with Rashi Khanna, after the movie started rolling in Thiruvanathapuram on March 4.

Manju Warrier is said to be starring opposite Mohanlal, and Pulimurugan-fame stunt choreographer Peter Hein, is expected to handle the action sequences of the movie.