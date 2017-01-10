This year's Republic Day parade will host Crown Price of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the chief guest. It is a testament to India's stable relationship with the Islamic countries of the Arabian Peninsula, which are otherwise close supporters of India's neighbour, Pakistan.

Though earlier reports suggested the possibility of UAE sending its marching contingent, a new report by the Indian Express noted that UAE's proposal of sending its skydivers has been "politely" refused by the Defence Ministry that organises the event.

The refusal was made on grounds of security concerns that might arise out of such exercise with high profile dignitaries of India and abroad being part of the celebrations.

Though India allows fly past, they are only by those of the Indian Air Force jets and helicopters and the regulations do not allow any low flying at the venue.

A senior official pointed out that there is very less margin of error and an aircraft that is hovering over the venue could be a security threat.

The Defence Ministry has, however, asked UAE to send a marching contingent and a military band to be part of the Republic Day parade.

"We have said no to their proposal as it was against our security manual. But we can accommodate their marching contingent as well as military band, similar to what we received from France last year. French Army and band took part in the parade in presence of their President François Hollande," said a senior official.

UAE has not yet commented on the Indian refusal, the report noted.