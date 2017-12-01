The Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 kicks off in a few minutes with a live broadcast from the Asia World-Expo Arena in Hong Kong. The annual award ceremony will feature star-studded performances of popular K-Pop bands, including EXO and BTS.
The event will be hosted by Descendants Of The Sun star Song Joong Ki. The celebrity line-up for this year includes GOT7, Red Velvet, Super Junior, Lee Young Ae, Song Ji Hyo, Lee Je Hoon, Lee Beom Soo, Kim Yoo Jung, Kwon Yool, Kim Jae Wook, Nam Joo Hyuk and Ahn Jae Hyun.
Check out all the updates of the award show below as and when it happens:
5.44 pm HKT: Kim Jae Uck and Cho Bo Ah at the red carpet
#2017MAMA Vote for Best Asian Style in Hong Kong with a tweet #MAMARedCarpet #KimJaeUck #ChoBoAh pic.twitter.com/yCWw3J7Ge8— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) 1 December 2017
5.42 pm HKT: Ahn Jae Hyeon and Park Ju Mi at the red carpet
#2017MAMA Vote for Best Asian Style in Hong Kong with a tweet #MAMARedCarpet #AhnJaeHyeon #ParkJuMi pic.twitter.com/PJZvN98tW3— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) 1 December 2017
5.39 pm HKT: Heize and Bolbbalgan4 at the red carpet
#2017MAMA Vote for Best Asian Style in Hong Kong with a tweet #MAMARedCarpet #Bolbbalgan4 #Heize pic.twitter.com/3Lbd9mR2cE— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) 1 December 2017
5.38 pm HKT: Song Ji Hyo at the red carpet
5.36 pm HKT: Dynamic Duo at the red carpet
#2017MAMA Vote for Best Asian Style in Hong Kong with a tweet #MAMARedCarpet #DynamicDuo pic.twitter.com/mWiGty19OD— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) 1 December 2017
5.34 pm HKT: Kim Sae Ron walks the red carpet
#2017MAMA Vote for Best Asian Style in Hong Kong with a tweet #MAMARedCarpet #KimSaeRon pic.twitter.com/DrqzryUli3— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) 1 December 2017
5.33 pm HKT: Kim Min Seok and Kin You Jung at the red carpet
#2017MAMA Vote for Best Asian Style in Hong Kong with a tweet #MAMARedCarpet #KimMinSeok #KimYouJung pic.twitter.com/hj7iK17pwX— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) 1 December 2017
5.32 pm HKT: Ji Soo and Nam Joo Hyuk walks the red carpet
#2017MAMA Vote for Best Asian Style in Hong Kong with a tweet #MAMARedCarpet #NamJooHyuk #Jisoo pic.twitter.com/2SIaCwEceU— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) 1 December 2017
5.29 pm HKT: Karen Mok wore a floor-lenght gown at the red carpet
#2017MAMA Vote for Best Asian Style in Hong Kong with a tweet #MAMARedCarpet #KARENMOK pic.twitter.com/mp6NryHG5P— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) 1 December 2017
5.26 pm HKT: Wong Cho Lam at the MAMA red carpet
#2017MAMA Vote for Best Asian Style in Hong Kong with a tweet #MAMARedCarpet #WongChoLam pic.twitter.com/RgYNkgUlYs— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) 1 December 2017
5.24 pm HKT: Jeong Se Woon walks the red carpet
#2017MAMA Vote for Best Asian Style in Hong Kong with a tweet #MAMARedCarpet #JEONGSEWOON pic.twitter.com/h7Al2rnfD6— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) 1 December 2017
5.22 pm HKT: Soyou wore a black dress at the red carpet
#2017MAMA Vote for Best Asian Style in Hong Kong with a tweet #MAMARedCarpet #SOYOU pic.twitter.com/5w2q5ZKTlp— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) 1 December 2017
5.20 pm HKT: GOT7 members walk the red carpet
#2017MAMA Vote for Best Asian Style in Hong Kong with a tweet #MAMARedCarpet #GOT7 pic.twitter.com/3eK18Ze0e1— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) 1 December 2017
5.17 pm HKT: Day 6 members confidently walk the reed carpet
[#2017MAMA in Hong Kong] Red Carpet with #DAY6! #MAMARedCarpet https://t.co/LxBknpHB0c— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) 1 December 2017
#2017MAMA Vote for Best Asian Style in Hong Kong with a tweet #MAMARedCarpet #DAY6 pic.twitter.com/DSlmCnuDrn— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) 1 December 2017
5.16 pm HKT: Kwon Yul at the red carpet
#2017MAMA Vote for Best Asian Style in Hong Kong with a tweet #MAMARedCarpet #KwonYul pic.twitter.com/WmTbM2gBl5— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) 1 December 2017
5.15 pm HKT: Hyukoh walks the red carpet
2017MAMA Vote for Best Asian Style in Hong Kong with a tweet #MAMARedCarpet #HYUKOH pic.twitter.com/uNSEd7goNV— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) 1 December 2017
5.13 pm HKT: Ailee walks the red carpet in black dress
#2017MAMA Vote for Best Asian Style in Hong Kong with a tweet #MAMARedCarpet #Ailee pic.twitter.com/hrJBpjDbJ7— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) 1 December 2017
5.06 pm HKT: Vernon walks the red carpet
#2017MAMA Vote for Best Asian Style in Hong Kong with a tweet #MAMARedCarpet #Vernon pic.twitter.com/luUNwESUhq— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) 1 December 2017
5.06 pm HKT: NCT 127 shows off new hair colours
[#2017MAMA in Hong Kong] Red Carpet with #NCT127! #MAMARedCarpet https://t.co/USKfEH3igy— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) 1 December 2017
#2017MAMA Vote for Best Asian Style in Hong Kong with a tweet #MAMARedCarpet #NCT127 pic.twitter.com/G43WO98Tzd— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) 1 December 2017
5.04 pm HKT: Choseho walks the red carpet
#2017MAMA Vote for Best Asian Style in Hong Kong with a tweet #MAMARedCarpet #ChoSaeHo pic.twitter.com/Rfr3z2CidR— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) 1 December 2017
5.00 pm HKT: Red carpet arrivals begin
4.57 pm HKT: Red carpet arrivals in three minutes
[#2017MAMA in Hong Kong] GO VOTE for— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) 1 December 2017
with #2017MAMA #MAMARedCarpet #ArtistName during <2017 MAMA in Hong Kong> Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/kP7dhc8plw
4.55 pm HKT: K-Pop fans cheer for EXO, BTS, Wanna One, Super Junior and Red Velvet.
4.50 pm HKT: Countdown begins
4.48 pm HKT: Kim Young Chul, Shin A Young and Ji Sook walks the red carpet.
#2017MAMA Vote for Best Asian Style in Hong Kong with a tweet #MAMARedCarpet #ShinAYoung #KimYoungChul #JISOOK pic.twitter.com/cujjB48F4s— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) 1 December 2017
4.41 pm HKT: Watch red carpet arrivals and vote for Best Asian Style in Hong Kong.
4.37 pm HKT: K-Pop fans excited to watch EXO, BTS and GOT7 walk the red carpet.
4.34 pm HKT: Red carpet arrivals in less than 30 minutes.
