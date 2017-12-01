The Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 kicks off in a few minutes with a live broadcast from the Asia World-Expo Arena in Hong Kong. The annual award ceremony will feature star-studded performances of popular K-Pop bands, including EXO and BTS.

Also read Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 live stream: Where to watch MAMA online and broadcast channel information

The event will be hosted by Descendants Of The Sun star Song Joong Ki. The celebrity line-up for this year includes GOT7, Red Velvet, Super Junior, Lee Young Ae, Song Ji Hyo, Lee Je Hoon, Lee Beom Soo, Kim Yoo Jung, Kwon Yool, Kim Jae Wook, Nam Joo Hyuk and Ahn Jae Hyun.

Check out all the updates of the award show below as and when it happens:

5.44 pm HKT: Kim Jae Uck and Cho Bo Ah at the red carpet

5.42 pm HKT: Ahn Jae Hyeon and Park Ju Mi at the red carpet

5.39 pm HKT: Heize and Bolbbalgan4 at the red carpet

5.38 pm HKT: Song Ji Hyo at the red carpet

5.36 pm HKT: Dynamic Duo at the red carpet

5.34 pm HKT: Kim Sae Ron walks the red carpet

5.33 pm HKT: Kim Min Seok and Kin You Jung at the red carpet

5.32 pm HKT: Ji Soo and Nam Joo Hyuk walks the red carpet

5.29 pm HKT: Karen Mok wore a floor-lenght gown at the red carpet

5.26 pm HKT: Wong Cho Lam at the MAMA red carpet

5.24 pm HKT: Jeong Se Woon walks the red carpet

5.22 pm HKT: Soyou wore a black dress at the red carpet

5.20 pm HKT: GOT7 members walk the red carpet

5.17 pm HKT: Day 6 members confidently walk the reed carpet

5.16 pm HKT: Kwon Yul at the red carpet

5.15 pm HKT: Hyukoh walks the red carpet

2017MAMA Vote for Best Asian Style in Hong Kong with a tweet #MAMARedCarpet #HYUKOH pic.twitter.com/uNSEd7goNV — MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) 1 December 2017

5.13 pm HKT: Ailee walks the red carpet in black dress

5.06 pm HKT: Vernon walks the red carpet

5.06 pm HKT: NCT 127 shows off new hair colours

5.04 pm HKT: Choseho walks the red carpet

5.00 pm HKT: Red carpet arrivals begin

4.57 pm HKT: Red carpet arrivals in three minutes

4.55 pm HKT: K-Pop fans cheer for EXO, BTS, Wanna One, Super Junior and Red Velvet.

4.50 pm HKT: Countdown begins

4.48 pm HKT: Kim Young Chul, Shin A Young and Ji Sook walks the red carpet.

4.41 pm HKT: Watch red carpet arrivals and vote for Best Asian Style in Hong Kong.



4.37 pm HKT: K-Pop fans excited to watch EXO, BTS and GOT7 walk the red carpet.

4.34 pm HKT: Red carpet arrivals in less than 30 minutes.

4.57 pm HKT: