The winners of Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 has been announced. Popular K-Pop boy bands EXO and BTS bagged the two major awards.

While the South Korean Chinese boy band EXO received Album Of The Year award, BTS became the Artist Of The Year and Wanna One became the winner of Best Male Group.

Also read Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017: SEVENTEEN, Wanna One among winners at MAMA in Vietnam

Check out the complete winners list for MAMA 2017:

Album Of The Year

EXO – The War - Winner

BTS – Love Yourself: Her

Wanna One – 1×1=1 (To Be One)

Twice – Signal

Seventeen – Al1 (4th Mini Album)

Artist Of The Year

BTS - Winner

EXO

TWICE

Wanna One

IU

Song Of The Year

Twice - SIgnal - Winner

EXO - Ko Ko Bop

Heize - You, Clouds and Rain

Red Velvet - Red Flavor

IU - Through the Night

Best New Male Artist

Wanna One - Winner

Golden Child

TheEastLight

Samuel

Jeong Sewoon

Best New Female Artist

PRISTIN - Winner

Dreamcatcher

MOMOLAND

Weki Meki

CHUNG HA

Best Male Group

EXO

GOT7

NU'EST W

Wanna One - Winner

BTS

SEVENTEEN

Best Female Group

BLACKPINK

TWICE

Red Velvet - Winner

MAMAMOO

GFRIEND

Best Male Artist

G-DRAGON

Zion.T - Winner

PSY

Jong Shin Yoon

ZICO

Best Female Artist

SUNMI

Suzy

IU - Winner

TAEYEON

Heize

Best Dance Performance Solo

SUNMI – Gashina

PSY – New Face

Lee Hyori – BLACK

TAEMIN – MOVE - Winner

HYUN A – BABE

Best Dance Performance Male Group

EXO - Ko Ko Bop

NCT 127 - Cherry Bomb

MONSTA X – Beautiful

BTS – DNA

VIXX - Shangri-La

SEVENTEEN - Don't Wanna Cry - Winner

Best Dance Performance Female Group

Apink – FIVE

TWICE – SIGNAL - Winner

Red Velvet – Red Flavor

Girl's Generation – Holiday

GFRIEND - LOVE WHISPER

Best Vocal Performance Male Solo

Zion.T - The Song

Jong Shin Yoon - Like it - Winner

Jung seung hwan - The fool

Han Dong Geun – Crazy

Hwang Chi Yeul - A Daily Song

Best Vocal Performance Female Solo

SEJEONG(gugudan) - Flower Way

SURAN - If I Get Drunk Today

IU - Through the Night

Jeong Eun Ji - The Spring

Heize - You, Clouds, Rain - Winner

Best Vocal Performance Group

WINNER - REALLY REALLY

MAMAMOO – Yes I am

Bolbbalgan4 - Tell Me You Love Me - Winner

BTOB - Missing You

Highlight - CALLING YOU

Best Band Performance

CNBLUE – Between Us

DAY6 – I Smile

FTISLAND – Wind

BUZZ - The Love

HYUKOH – TOMBOY - Winner

Best HipHop & Urban Music

DEAN - Come Over

Mad Clown - Lost Without You

Woo Won Jae – We Are

ZICO – Artist

Heize - Don't know you - Winner

Best Collaboration

Dynamic Duo, CHEN – nosedive - Winner

Jay Park & Dok2 - Most Hated

SOYOU, BAEKHYUN – Rain

IU, OHHYUK - Can't Love You Anymore

HYOLYN, CHANGMO – BLUE MOON

Best OST

Bolbbalgan4 - You And I From The beginning (Ruler : Master of the Mask)

Suzy – I Love You Boy (While You Were Sleeping)

Ailee - I will go to you like the first snow (Goblin) - Winner

CHANYEOL, PUNCH - Stay With Me (Goblin)

CRUSH – Beautiful (Goblin)

Best Music Video