MAMA 2017
EXO and BTS bagged two major awards at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017.Twitter/MAMA

The winners of Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 has been announced. Popular K-Pop boy bands EXO and BTS bagged the two major awards.

While the South Korean Chinese boy band EXO received Album Of The Year award, BTS became the Artist Of The Year and Wanna One became the winner of Best Male Group.

Check out the complete winners list for MAMA 2017:

Album Of The Year

  • EXO – The War - Winner
  • BTS – Love Yourself: Her
  • Wanna One – 1×1=1 (To Be One)
  • Twice – Signal
  • Seventeen – Al1 (4th Mini Album)

Artist Of The Year

  • BTS - Winner
  • EXO
  • TWICE
  • Wanna One
  • IU

Song Of The Year

  • Twice - SIgnal - Winner
  • EXO - Ko Ko Bop
  • Heize - You, Clouds and Rain
  • Red Velvet - Red Flavor
  • IU - Through the Night

Best New Male Artist

  • Wanna One - Winner
  • Golden Child
  • TheEastLight
  • Samuel
  • Jeong Sewoon

Best New Female Artist

  • PRISTIN - Winner
  • Dreamcatcher
  • MOMOLAND
  • Weki Meki
  • CHUNG HA

Best Male Group

  • EXO
  • GOT7
  • NU'EST W
  • Wanna One - Winner
  • BTS
  • SEVENTEEN

Best Female Group

  • BLACKPINK
  • TWICE
  • Red Velvet - Winner
  • MAMAMOO
  • GFRIEND

Best Male Artist

  • G-DRAGON
  • Zion.T - Winner
  • PSY
  • Jong Shin Yoon
  • ZICO

Best Female Artist

  • SUNMI
  • Suzy
  • IU - Winner
  • TAEYEON
  • Heize

Best Dance Performance Solo

  • SUNMI – Gashina
  • PSY – New Face
  • Lee Hyori – BLACK
  • TAEMIN – MOVE - Winner
  • HYUN A – BABE

Best Dance Performance Male Group

  • EXO - Ko Ko Bop
  • NCT 127 - Cherry Bomb
  • MONSTA X – Beautiful
  • BTS – DNA
  • VIXX - Shangri-La
  • SEVENTEEN - Don't Wanna Cry - Winner

Best Dance Performance Female Group

  • Apink – FIVE
  • TWICE – SIGNAL - Winner
  • Red Velvet – Red Flavor
  • Girl's Generation – Holiday
  • GFRIEND - LOVE WHISPER

Best Vocal Performance Male Solo

  • Zion.T - The Song
  • Jong Shin Yoon - Like it - Winner
  • Jung seung hwan - The fool
  • Han Dong Geun – Crazy
  • Hwang Chi Yeul - A Daily Song

Best Vocal Performance Female Solo

  • SEJEONG(gugudan) - Flower Way
  • SURAN - If I Get Drunk Today
  • IU - Through the Night
  • Jeong Eun Ji - The Spring
  • Heize - You, Clouds, Rain - Winner

Best Vocal Performance Group

  • WINNER - REALLY REALLY
  • MAMAMOO – Yes I am
  • Bolbbalgan4 - Tell Me You Love Me - Winner
  • BTOB - Missing You
  • Highlight - CALLING YOU

Best Band Performance

  • CNBLUE – Between Us
  • DAY6 – I Smile
  • FTISLAND – Wind
  • BUZZ - The Love
  • HYUKOH – TOMBOY - Winner

Best HipHop & Urban Music

  • DEAN - Come Over
  • Mad Clown - Lost Without You
  • Woo Won Jae – We Are
  • ZICO – Artist
  • Heize - Don't know you - Winner

Best Collaboration

  • Dynamic Duo, CHEN – nosedive - Winner
  • Jay Park & Dok2 - Most Hated
  • SOYOU, BAEKHYUN – Rain
  • IU, OHHYUK - Can't Love You Anymore
  • HYOLYN, CHANGMO – BLUE MOON

Best OST

  • Bolbbalgan4 - You And I From The beginning (Ruler : Master of the Mask)
  • Suzy – I Love You Boy (While You Were Sleeping)
  • Ailee - I will go to you like the first snow (Goblin) - Winner
  • CHANYEOL, PUNCH - Stay With Me (Goblin)
  • CRUSH – Beautiful (Goblin)

Best Music Video

  • EXO – Power
  • TWICE – SIGNAL
  • Wanna One – Energetic
  • BTS – Spring Day - Winner
  • SEVENTEEN - Don't Wanna Cry