The winners of Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 has been announced. Popular K-Pop boy bands EXO and BTS bagged the two major awards.
While the South Korean Chinese boy band EXO received Album Of The Year award, BTS became the Artist Of The Year and Wanna One became the winner of Best Male Group.
Also read Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017: SEVENTEEN, Wanna One among winners at MAMA in Vietnam
Check out the complete winners list for MAMA 2017:
Album Of The Year
- EXO – The War - Winner
- BTS – Love Yourself: Her
- Wanna One – 1×1=1 (To Be One)
- Twice – Signal
- Seventeen – Al1 (4th Mini Album)
Artist Of The Year
- BTS - Winner
- EXO
- TWICE
- Wanna One
- IU
Song Of The Year
- Twice - SIgnal - Winner
- EXO - Ko Ko Bop
- Heize - You, Clouds and Rain
- Red Velvet - Red Flavor
- IU - Through the Night
Best New Male Artist
- Wanna One - Winner
- Golden Child
- TheEastLight
- Samuel
- Jeong Sewoon
Best New Female Artist
- PRISTIN - Winner
- Dreamcatcher
- MOMOLAND
- Weki Meki
- CHUNG HA
Best Male Group
- EXO
- GOT7
- NU'EST W
- Wanna One - Winner
- BTS
- SEVENTEEN
Best Female Group
- BLACKPINK
- TWICE
- Red Velvet - Winner
- MAMAMOO
- GFRIEND
Best Male Artist
- G-DRAGON
- Zion.T - Winner
- PSY
- Jong Shin Yoon
- ZICO
Best Female Artist
- SUNMI
- Suzy
- IU - Winner
- TAEYEON
- Heize
Best Dance Performance Solo
- SUNMI – Gashina
- PSY – New Face
- Lee Hyori – BLACK
- TAEMIN – MOVE - Winner
- HYUN A – BABE
Best Dance Performance Male Group
- EXO - Ko Ko Bop
- NCT 127 - Cherry Bomb
- MONSTA X – Beautiful
- BTS – DNA
- VIXX - Shangri-La
- SEVENTEEN - Don't Wanna Cry - Winner
Best Dance Performance Female Group
- Apink – FIVE
- TWICE – SIGNAL - Winner
- Red Velvet – Red Flavor
- Girl's Generation – Holiday
- GFRIEND - LOVE WHISPER
Best Vocal Performance Male Solo
- Zion.T - The Song
- Jong Shin Yoon - Like it - Winner
- Jung seung hwan - The fool
- Han Dong Geun – Crazy
- Hwang Chi Yeul - A Daily Song
Best Vocal Performance Female Solo
- SEJEONG(gugudan) - Flower Way
- SURAN - If I Get Drunk Today
- IU - Through the Night
- Jeong Eun Ji - The Spring
- Heize - You, Clouds, Rain - Winner
Best Vocal Performance Group
- WINNER - REALLY REALLY
- MAMAMOO – Yes I am
- Bolbbalgan4 - Tell Me You Love Me - Winner
- BTOB - Missing You
- Highlight - CALLING YOU
Best Band Performance
- CNBLUE – Between Us
- DAY6 – I Smile
- FTISLAND – Wind
- BUZZ - The Love
- HYUKOH – TOMBOY - Winner
Best HipHop & Urban Music
- DEAN - Come Over
- Mad Clown - Lost Without You
- Woo Won Jae – We Are
- ZICO – Artist
- Heize - Don't know you - Winner
Best Collaboration
- Dynamic Duo, CHEN – nosedive - Winner
- Jay Park & Dok2 - Most Hated
- SOYOU, BAEKHYUN – Rain
- IU, OHHYUK - Can't Love You Anymore
- HYOLYN, CHANGMO – BLUE MOON
Best OST
- Bolbbalgan4 - You And I From The beginning (Ruler : Master of the Mask)
- Suzy – I Love You Boy (While You Were Sleeping)
- Ailee - I will go to you like the first snow (Goblin) - Winner
- CHANYEOL, PUNCH - Stay With Me (Goblin)
- CRUSH – Beautiful (Goblin)
Best Music Video
- EXO – Power
- TWICE – SIGNAL
- Wanna One – Energetic
- BTS – Spring Day - Winner
- SEVENTEEN - Don't Wanna Cry