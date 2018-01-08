Indian politicians have, on numerous occasions, been pulled up for watching porn at the Parliament. But it looks like the United Kingdom is not far behind as it has been revealed that in late 2017, about 160 requests to access porn websites were made daily from computers within the Houses of Parliament.

The revelation was made by Britain's Press Association on Monday, January 8, and it was said that the number was even higher if data since June's general elections were considered. It has been said that since June, about 24,473 requests to access these sites have been blocked.

The internet network of the parliament is used by the MPs, Lords in the upper house and their staff and authorities have now said that these attempts could have been recorded due to pop-ups and were not deliberate. It was also said that these requests had seen a decline in the last few years. The parliament had blocked 2,13,020 such requests in 2015 and 1,13,208 in 2016.

"All pornographic websites are blocked by parliament's computer network," a parliamentary spokesman told PA, according to the Agence France-Presse. "The vast majority of 'attempts' to access them are not deliberate. This data also covers personal devices used when logged on to parliament's guest Wi-Fi."

The latest revelation adds to the woes of Prime Minister Theresa May, who has already sacked Damien Green. The minister was sacked in December after he lied about the pornographic images on his official computer. During the investigation, by the cabinet secretary Sir Jeremy Heywood, it was found that Green's denials were "inaccurate and misleading."

After the investigation, Green had resigned from his post of First Secretary of State and said that he did not "download or view" the pornography but he should have been more clear about it during his press statements.

Meanwhile, such cases have been quite common in the Indian Parliament and until now, several ministers have been caught watching adult videos while the house is in session.

Not just pornographic videos, several MPs worldwide have also been spotted playing the very popular online game Pokemon Go.