Canadian police have found the body of a 20-year-old Indian national, who was missing since February 14. Danny Joseph's body was found near Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada.

Joseph, who hails from Munnar in Kerala's Idukki district, was studying hotel management in Ontario. The final-year student also used to work at a restaurant located near Niagara Falls.

Joseph was reported missing on February 14, Manorama reported. Reports also say that Joseph was last seen in Dufferin Islands in the wee hours of February 9.

When the Canadian police started investigating the case, their search was hindered as the area was blanketed in heavy snow.

The investigators finally managed to find the body on March 19. It was found enveloped in snow on the shores of the waterfalls. The police have said that they suspect no foul play in Joseph's death, Niagara This Week reported.

Joseph's body has been kept at Hamilton General Hospital in Ontario. Locals are now making efforts to send the body back to Kerala.