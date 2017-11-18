While we wait to find out who is Miss World 2017 winner, the organisers have announced the winner of Miss Multimedia.

Enkhjin Tseveendash from Mongolia has been declared the winner of Miss Multimedia fast track event at the Miss World 2017 competition. The beautiful contestant has found a place in the Top 40 after the win. India's Manushi Chhillar came second on the list.

The winner was decided by the social activity of a contestant on her social media profiles. She now joins The Top 5 of the Fast Track event were:

Mongolia – Enkhjin Tseveendash

India – Manushi Chhillar

Indonesia – Achintya Holte Nilsen

Venezuela – Ana Carolina Ugarte

Vietnam – Đỗ Mỹ Linh

During Miss World Dress Rehearsal, about 20 Head-to-Head challenge winners were announced. These winners will be fast-tracked to the Top 40 round which will take place on the show.

Until publishing, it has been confirmed that Miss India Manushi Chillar, Miss Philippines Laura Lehmann, Miss France Aurore Kichenin are among the many qualified.

Here's the list of winners announced:

Argentina – Avril Marco

Bangladesh – Jessia Islam

Colombia – Maria Daza

Dominican Republic – Aletxa Mueses

France – Aurore Kichenin

Guatemala – Virginia Argueta

India – Manushi Chhillar

Indonesia – Achintya Holte Nilsen

Italy – Conny Notarstefano

Kazakhstan - Gul'banu Azimkhan

Lebanon – Perla Helou

Liberia - Wokie Dolo

Macau – Cloe Lan Wan-Ling

Malta – Michela Galea

Mexico – Andrea Meza

Moldova – Ana Badaneu

Mongolia – Enkhjin Tseveendash

Nepal – Nikita Chandak

Nigeria – Ugochi Ihezue

Peru – Pamela Sánchez

The Philippines – Laura Lehmann

Venezuela – Ana Carolina Ugarte

Vietnam – Đỗ Mỹ Linh

Miss World 2017 takes place on November 18 at the Sanya City Arena, China. The coronation ceremony begins at 7.30 pm China time, (5 pm IST). International Business Times, India will give you all the live updates from the event.