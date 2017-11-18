While we wait to find out who is Miss World 2017 winner, the organisers have announced the winner of Miss Multimedia.
Enkhjin Tseveendash from Mongolia has been declared the winner of Miss Multimedia fast track event at the Miss World 2017 competition. The beautiful contestant has found a place in the Top 40 after the win. India's Manushi Chhillar came second on the list.
Also Read: Miss World 2017: Miss Philippines, India among 5 Beauty with a Purpose finalists
The winner was decided by the social activity of a contestant on her social media profiles. She now joins The Top 5 of the Fast Track event were:
Mongolia – Enkhjin Tseveendash
India – Manushi Chhillar
Indonesia – Achintya Holte Nilsen
Venezuela – Ana Carolina Ugarte
Vietnam – Đỗ Mỹ Linh
During Miss World Dress Rehearsal, about 20 Head-to-Head challenge winners were announced. These winners will be fast-tracked to the Top 40 round which will take place on the show.
Until publishing, it has been confirmed that Miss India Manushi Chillar, Miss Philippines Laura Lehmann, Miss France Aurore Kichenin are among the many qualified.
Here's the list of winners announced:
Argentina – Avril Marco
Bangladesh – Jessia Islam
Colombia – Maria Daza
Dominican Republic – Aletxa Mueses
France – Aurore Kichenin
Guatemala – Virginia Argueta
India – Manushi Chhillar
Indonesia – Achintya Holte Nilsen
Italy – Conny Notarstefano
Kazakhstan - Gul'banu Azimkhan
Lebanon – Perla Helou
Liberia - Wokie Dolo
Macau – Cloe Lan Wan-Ling
Malta – Michela Galea
Mexico – Andrea Meza
Moldova – Ana Badaneu
Mongolia – Enkhjin Tseveendash
Nepal – Nikita Chandak
Nigeria – Ugochi Ihezue
Peru – Pamela Sánchez
The Philippines – Laura Lehmann
Venezuela – Ana Carolina Ugarte
Vietnam – Đỗ Mỹ Linh
Miss World 2017 takes place on November 18 at the Sanya City Arena, China. The coronation ceremony begins at 7.30 pm China time, (5 pm IST). International Business Times, India will give you all the live updates from the event.