Miss World 2017 grand finale kicks off in a few hours. The grand finale will be held at Sanya City Arena, China, and about 120 contestants are participating this year. The annual event will see Miss World 2016 winner Puerto Rico's Stephanie Del Valle crown the new queen.

The event will kick-start at 7.30 pm local time (5 pm IST) on November 18 and will go on for three hours. Of the 118 contestants taking part in the event, the top 40 will be chosen following public voting, fast-track events and judges vote that kick-started early this month.

The short-listed contestants will be announced. As the evening proceeds, the judges will choose the top 25, followed by the top 8 and the event will boil down to the top 3 contestants to announce the Miss World 2017 winner, first runner-up and second runner-up.

During the three-hour event, the judges will also announce the winners of sub-categories like People's Choice Award, Beauty with a Purpose, Multimedia round and more based on their performances.

The Miss World 2017 will be broadcast around the globe and several viewing options are available for viewers to see if their favourite contestant wins.

Live streaming and broadcasting list:

The event will be telecasted as well on different channels across the world. The Miss World 2017 grand finale will air on E! Entertainment, DirecTV and EstrellaTV. In Philippines, the event will be telecasted live on GMA Network and in India, the event will be aired on Romedy Now.

The coronation ceremony will be streamed live online as well. You can log in to the official Miss World website and watch it live here. The event will be available for streaming on Miss World's YouTube page as well. The beauty pageant's Facebook and Twitter handles will also be actively sharing information live from the evening.