Miss World 2016 is over and now it's time for the second most awaited beauty pageant Miss Universe 2016. The 65th Miss Universe pageant will be held on January 29 in the Philippines.

The organisers are gearing up for a grand Miss Universe 2016 show and for that the ticket sales have already begun. So, if you want to witness the crowning ceremony live then you can book your tickets now. The finale will be held on January 29 at the Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines.

How and where to book tickets?

Fans can book the tickets online at smtickets.com. The tickets are available in five sections, including VIP, Lower Box A, Lower Box B, Upper Box and General Admission and the price ranges from ₱ 2,000 ($40.25) to ₱ 50,000 ($1,006). For more information on ticket booking and guidelines for online purchase follow the smtickets.com.

Host

Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey will return as the host of Miss Universe 2016. Last year, Harvey mistakenly announced Miss Colombia as the winner of Miss Universe 2015, but minutes later he apologised and said Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach is the actual winner. This blunder had disappointed Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, who was not keen on Harvey hosting the current Miss Universe. However, the official website confirmed that Harvey will host the grand finale.

Harvey will be joined by American model Ashley Graham as the host. The 28-year-old supermodel will be the backstage host of the Miss Universe competition.

Contestants and Where to watch live

This year around 86 contestants will participate in the Miss Universe beauty pageant. Miss Diva 2016 winner Roshmitha Harimurthy will represent India at the global platform of Miss Universe 2016.

The event will be aired live on FOX on January 29. The Miss Universe 2016 Facebook page will also provide the live streaming of the grand finale.