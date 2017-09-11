Miss North Dakota, Cara Mund has won the Miss America 2018 crown. There was not a dry eye in Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Sunday, 10 September, when event host Chris Harrison and Sage Steele announced the winner of the highly anticipated beauty pageant.
Miss North Dakota wins Miss America 2018 Crown
- September 11, 2017 12:14 IST
