Shraddha Shashidhar from Mumbai has been crowned the winner of Miss Diva 2017 (Miss India Universe 2017). Shraddha will represent India at the Miss Universe 2017 platform in November 26 this year.

The grand finale of Miss India Universe 2017 or Miss Diva 2017 was held on Wednesday, October 11, at Sahara Star hotel, Mumbai.

The fifth edition of the prestigious beauty pageant was hosted by Malaika Arora Khan and Yudhishtar Urs and saw the presence of several celebrities including Lopamudra Raut. Singer Anushka Manchanda mesmerised the audience with her fabulous voice.

The panel of judges included popular personalities from different fields - actor Rajkummar Rao, filmmaker Kabir Khan, actress and Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta Bhupati, boxer Vijendra Singh, Hollywood director Chuck Russell and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere.

Take a look at the top 15 finalists who were contenders for Miss Universe India title:

Apeksha Porwal from Mumbai

Ekta Jaggi from New Delhi

Elisha Mayor from Jalandhar

Menka Rai from District Seoni

Monika Chaudhary from Gurgaon

Peden Ongmu Namgyal from Gangtok

Shannon Gonsalves from Mumbai

Shelly Kataria from Delhi

Shraddha Shashidhar from Mumbai

Sonali Singh from Lucknow

Spatika Surapaneni from Hyderabad

Swetha Gadad from Bangalore

Tejaswini Manogna from Hyderabad

Trisha Sood from Delhi

Vijaya Sharma from Delhi

Check out some pictures from the event: