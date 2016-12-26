Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently appeared on Koffee With Karan season 5 and the particular episode will air on the New Year. It was Mira's first time on any talk show and it is believed that she has revealed a lot of things about Shahid, including his annoying habit.

According to a promo video of Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar asks Mira to tell her husband's "most annoying habit." As Shahid is a Bollywood star, fans expect celebrities to be quite poised and elegant all the time. But his wife shattered all those expectations when she said that the Udta Punjab actor burps a lot.

The 49-second clip looks hilarious and the episode is one of the much awaited ones of this season. Not only Mira announced Shahid's annoying habit, but also, the actor revealed a lot about his wife. He said that Mira is his version of normal and also, claimed that she had as many boyfriends as he had girlfriends before their marriage.

Shahid and Mira became proud parents of a baby girl in August this year and named her Misha. The duo got married last year and since then, they have been giving relationship goals. Mira looked gorgeous like always when she appeared on Koffee With Karan, accompanying her handsome husband Shahid.

Apart from the promo, Bollywood Life has revealed many more fun moments from the show. Mira talked about her favourite Shahid film, which is Jab We Met. He had shared screen space with ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan in the Imtiaz Ali directorial.

Watch the promo of Koffee With Karan 5 here: