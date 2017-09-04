A minor was allegedly raped in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, by a man while two of his accomplices held her mother and brother hostage at gunpoint.The 11-year-old was assaulted in her house.

Gurgaon gangrape: Police arrest one of the three accused; victim's ordeal after rape emerges

Though the crime took place on the early hours of 30 August, it was first reported on Monday. The police have arrested three men in connection with the incident.

"The girl was at home with her mother and brother when three men stormed into their house around 1 am on Wednesday. While the two accused threatened to shoot her mother and 14-year-old brother, the third one raped the girl," PTI reports quoting Raghuvir Meena, station in-charge of the Gwalior's Bijoli Police.

The man who allegedly raped the girl has been identified as a 36-year-old Jhanwar Singh Kushwaha. The police also arrested 25-year-old Raju Kushwaha and 24-year-old Ramniwas Kushwah in the case.

Police nabbed the accused on Sunday night and booked them for gang rape along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Various sections of IPC, including 376 D (gang rape), 450 (house-trespass in order to commit offence) 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) have been slapped on them.

On 28 August, 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and beaten up by a man at gunpoint in Jabalpur village of Shamli district in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The accused was later identified as a 25-year-old Ankit Kumar.

In yet another incident that took place on 13 June, a woman was raped by two men at Bishnupur, in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. The men broke into her house and assaulted her while keeping her husband at gunpoint. It was also alleged that the assaulters threw the victim's children into a nearby pond.