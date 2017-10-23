Fans of Miley Cyrus were in for a surprise a few months ago when the singer dropped Malibu.

The song, from her new album Younger Now, not only made for safe-for-work viewing, but the fans also got to watch a different, tamer side of the country singer.

However, the newer side did not fetch Cyrus the commercial success she earlier enjoyed.

The naughty and raunchy Cyrus was an instant hit, but the numbers did not play to Cyrus' monetary success this time.

Following this, a report suggests the Hannah Montana star might be considering getting back to her "naughty" side. According to National Enquirer, the "naughty Miley" could return.

The gossip site claims Cyrus may have "cleaned up her act, but her squeaky-clean routine hasn't been a hit with fans, so get ready for naughty Miley's return."

A Hollywood insider told the tabloid: "Miley's new super-sweet image was to support her new CD. However, once you have let the beast out of the bottle, you cannot put it back in."

The dubious source added: "With the CD not selling very well, expect the return of raunchy Cyrus really soon... She's just pretending to be Hannah Montana again, and it is not working."

Could we see another Wrecking Ball or We Can't Stop kind of a music video dropping anytime soon? Gossip Cop says no, because there is no truth in National Enquirer's claim.

Calling the claim "silly," sources tell the website that Cyrus has no such intention.

Cyrus is not ashamed of that phase of her life, but she doesn't see herself going back there, at least not anytime soon.

Talking to NME, the singer confessed that she has moved on from her so-called "naughty" phase.

Discussing Wrecking Ball, she said: "I feel like it doesn't reflect who I am now, but that's fine... I'm sure I'll say the same thing about [Younger Now] at some point."

Speaking to James Cordon on the Carpool Karaoke, the singer explained: "I love that that was me, and is me, and is still a part of me. I've allowed that childhood self to shine through a little bit more... I think everyone should embrace who they used to be, because it's made you who you are now."