Amid all the turkey dinner, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and long holidays, Hollywood celebrities never forget to share their Thanksgiving moments with fans.
Let's start with Miley Cyrus, who turned 25 on November 23, and shared a photo of her Thanksgiving and birthday celebration. Fans were quick to speculate that the Malibu hitmaker is expecting her first child with fiancé Liam Hemsworth, as the singer was seen holding her belly in an oversized t-shirt.
Among other celebs, Kim Kardashian shared a clip of her four-year-old self alongside father Robert Kardashian, in which she looks similar to her daughter North West.
Emily Ratajkowski wished her fans a "Happy Thanksgiving from paradise" on Instagram with a cheeky treat. The 26-year-old model slipped into an eye-catching swimsuit and showcased some sexy dance moves on social media.
Several other celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, Drew Barrymore, Zac Efron, Gwen Stefani and Jimmy Fallon, took to Instagram and Twitter to wish fans a happy Thanksgiving.
Check out how your favourite stars have celebrated the Turkey day:
Sending love and thanks to all of my followers, who absolutely should not be reading this from under the Thanksgiving table.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 23, 2017
Happy Thanksgiving! https://t.co/szz18wgRVC pic.twitter.com/P5PvRLiu3w— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 23, 2017
November 23, 2017