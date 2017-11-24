Amid all the turkey dinner, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and long holidays, Hollywood celebrities never forget to share their Thanksgiving moments with fans.

Also read: Really! Kylie Jenner hinted at pregnancy in Thanksgiving post?

Let's start with Miley Cyrus, who turned 25 on November 23, and shared a photo of her Thanksgiving and birthday celebration. Fans were quick to speculate that the Malibu hitmaker is expecting her first child with fiancé Liam Hemsworth, as the singer was seen holding her belly in an oversized t-shirt.

Among other celebs, Kim Kardashian shared a clip of her four-year-old self alongside father Robert Kardashian, in which she looks similar to her daughter North West.

Emily Ratajkowski wished her fans a "Happy Thanksgiving from paradise" on Instagram with a cheeky treat. The 26-year-old model slipped into an eye-catching swimsuit and showcased some sexy dance moves on social media.

Several other celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, Drew Barrymore, Zac Efron, Gwen Stefani and Jimmy Fallon, took to Instagram and Twitter to wish fans a happy Thanksgiving.

Check out how your favourite stars have celebrated the Turkey day:

So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain't it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:48pm PST

‪Feeling thankful for all the love and support I receive from my fans, family and friends. Happy Thanksgiving all. #gratitude ‬#thanksgiving A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Nov 23, 2017 at 10:59am PST

Wavy baby A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 23, 2017 at 1:13pm PST

Wishing all of you a very Happy Thanksgiving, filled with joy, love, family and friends! ??? #Thankful #Blessed #Love #HappyThanksgiving A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Nov 23, 2017 at 8:25am PST

@staceygnyc getting the Pre turkey burn on. This class is so inspired and loving. This is the time to be our most loving. That is what these holidays are for. To be kind and grateful and to take care of ourselves and each other #HAPPYTHANKSGIVING A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Nov 22, 2017 at 8:57am PST

#thankfulness #happythanksgiving gx #youmakeitfeelikechristmas gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:55am PST

Pie game strong! ???? What’s your favorite flavor? #ThanksgivingPrep A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Nov 22, 2017 at 5:13pm PST