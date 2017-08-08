Actresses who fell prey to nude leak scandal Close
Actresses who fell prey to nude leak scandal

Miley Cyrus has finally announced the release date of her upcoming album, titled Younger Now, in an exciting way. The 24-year-old singer and song writer posted a promo photo of the new musical project on her official website.

The image features a black leather jacket with multi-coloured stone work on the corners and a rope script of the album along with the release date embedded in white stone. The words on the picture read: Younger Now, New Album 9.29."

The album will be released on September 29 and the fans of former Disney star are super excited about it. The admirers of Liam Hemsworth's girlfriend have already started flooding social media pages with messages about the new album.

Miley Cyrus
Singer and show host Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015.Reuters

Younger Now is the sixth album of Miley Cyrus and it is a follow up to her fourth studio album Bangerz, which was released in 2013. Since the singer will be performing at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, there is a buzz that she will perform her new single during the annual event.

Check out some of the tweets on Younger Now below:

