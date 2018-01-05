After launching Xbox One S in October 2016, Microsoft subsidiary Xbox is all set to bring the new and most advanced gaming console — Xbox One X — to India later this month.

Xbox One X made its global debut at Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 event, Los Angeles Convention Centre, and was first released in the US in November.

Now, it is finally coming to India for Rs 44,990 and will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and Microsoft-authorised retail chains from January 15, said the official website a few hours ago. The webpage has since been taken down.

We reached out to Microsoft Xbox India, but it refused to provide details about the accidental revelation of the device's price. However, it assured to reveal the official availability details soon.

As said before, Xbox One X is currently the most powerful gaming console in the market. It comes with a top-of-the-line octa-core CPU, which can clock close to 2.3GHz speed and is backed by a 6-teraflops Scorpio engine with a 1,172MHz GPU having 40 Radeon compute cores.

It also houses a huge 1 TB (1,024 GB) storage and 6.8GHz 12 GB GDDR5 RAM with 326 GB/s bandwidth, making it 40 percent more powerful than any other console in the market. The company has even incorporated a vapour chamber for liquid-cooling in Xbox One X, which is typically used in top-end PC graphics cards and server computers.

With such powerful hardware, Xbox One X owners will be able to play 4K-resolution games at 60 frames per second (FPS).

Also read: Everything you need to know about Microsoft XBox One S

Other stipulated features include a 4K UHD Blu-ray player, built-in power supply, three USB 3.0 ports (one in the front and two in the back), and an IR blaster. The company claims it can be placed horizontally or vertically with an optional stand.

Existing owners of Xbox One S will be able to transfer all the cables they own, with port locations designed to be an easy plug-and-play swap in the existing gaming setup.

Xbox One X Backward compatibility:

Thanks to an advanced processor, Xbox One X will support all the existing Xbox One games, including Xbox Play Anywhere titles, and even the two-generation-old Xbox 360 games and accessories. The company promises that those games will load faster, and look and play better, on Xbox One X.

As of now, there is no word on whether the company is giving any exclusive gaming titles as part of the Xbox One X package.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Microsoft and Xbox products.