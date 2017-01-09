There is now good news for gamers in the United Kingdom (UK) as a brand new Xbox One S bundle can be purchased at considerably discounted prices. This latest deal is independent of last week's £20 price discount that was applicable on select new bundles of the Xbox One S.

Now, the latest Xbox One S bundle to have obtained the price cut is the Minecraft 500GB Xbox One S console that is currently going at a sub £200 price tag in the UK. Known e-tailer SimplyGames is allowing gamers to purchase a new Xbox One S Minecraft bundle for £199.99.

The etailer is also claiming that the new Minecraft 500Gb Xbox One S bundles are currently in stock, and those ordering the device would get it on the next working day. However, an extra delivery charge of £5.95 is also applicable on the orders placed.

Nonetheless, the above deal sounds good, at least on paper, considering the fact that an average price of a new Xbox One S device (sans deals) amounts to at £220 Pounds. Therefore, the deal offered by Simply Games amounts to a discount of nearly £20.

In other Xbox related developments, Microsoft has stated that gamers of recent titles viz. Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft and Dead Rising 4 can expect multiple newer content and third-part content soon. The new stuff are expected to be seeded during the early-2017 time period.