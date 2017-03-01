Microsoft-owned Xbox on Wednesday launched a new Netflix-like Game Pass subscription, which entitles gamers to unlimited access to more than 100 titles, including the latest — Halo 5: Guardians, Payday 2, NBA 2K16 and SoulCalibur II — for Xbox One and also older Xbox 360 consoles.

Xbox Game Pass is currently available to select registered users of Xbox Insider Program via Alpha Preview ring for feedback and will be released to the public in the spring for $9.99 monthly subscription.

The key aspect of Xbox Game Pass that is sure to hook the gamers instantly is that the subscribers will be allowed to download the full titles directly on to their consoles. This gives gamers continuous, full-fidelity gameplay without having to worry about streaming, bandwidth or connectivity issues.

Further, all Xbox One games in the catalog – and related add-ons – will be available for purchase at an exclusive discount for Xbox Game Pass members. Guess what, members can make permanent collection of titles in the personalised library to play whenever they want, provided they continue to subscribe Game Pass.

Another good feature of this service is that if you decide to end subscription, you won't be able to access the games, but after a time (months/years) decide re-subscribe Game Pass, and start playing exactly where you left, as all the gaming hours you played during subscription will be saved, Kotaku reported citing Xbox spokesperson.

It has to be noted that Xbox's 'Games with Gold' subscription is completely different from 'Game Pass'. The former is exclusive to Xbox Live Gold members, where they are entitled to get two to four gaming title free of cost every month, whereas the affordable 'Game Pass' only offers unlimited access to 100 plus games and users have to buy them.

[Note: If Game Pass users wish to get access to multi-player gaming titles, they should have 'Xbox Gold Live' membership]

Watch this space for latest news on Xbox.