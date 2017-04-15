Microsoft confirmed on Friday that the upcoming Windows 10 Creators Update will officially roll out to only a handful of Windows phones. In a release note for the latest Mobile Insider build, the company provided the list of supported smartphones, containing only 13 handsets.

Microsoft began rolling out the Windows 10 Creators Update for PCs last week. It had also announced that the mobile version of the update would be released on April 25. However, there was some speculation that the new Windows 10 update might not be available for all handsets that currently run on the operating system.

Confirming those rumours, Microsoft said that devices that are not on the list would not officially receive the Windows 10 Creators Update. Those devices would also not receive any future builds released as part of the Windows Insider Program.

Users, who have devices that may already have a Creators Update test build installed, can continue running the same, but such devices will remain unsupported going forward, according to Microsoft.

Here's the list of phones that will receive the final Creators Update:

HP Elite x3

Microsoft Lumia 550

Microsoft Lumia 640/640XL

Microsoft Lumia 650

Microsoft Lumia 950/950 XL

Alcatel IDOL 4S

Alcatel OneTouch Fierce XL

SoftBank 503LV

VAIO Phone Biz

MouseComputer MADOSMA Q601

Trinity NuAns NEO

The list would be disappointing for many as it doesn't include former flagships like the Lumia 930 and 1520. Omission of devices such as the Lumia 735 and 830 is also confounding, because their specs are significantly similar to those of the Lumia 640 and 640XL.

To defend the decision, here's what Windows Insider chief Dona Sarkar said:

We recognize that many Insiders will be disappointed to see their device is no longer supported. We looked at feedback from our Windows Insiders and realized that we were not providing the best possible experience for our customers on many older devices. That helped us determine which devices we support for the Windows 10 Creators Update. We are continually listening to your feedback to provide the best experience for ALL of our customers.

In addition to the announcement, Microsoft also released the Windows 10 Mobile Insider Preview build 15204 for people on the fast ring. The mobile build came alongside the 16176 build for PCs, which added access to serial ports from the Windows Subsystem for Linux, and some OneCore improvements.

The 15204 mobile build also came with some fixes and improvements, including a new privacy page to the Windows 10 Mobile OOBE experience that allows users to quickly make common privacy changes while setting up the device.

It also fixed an issue that caused the keyboard to disappear when a text input field is selected in Microsoft Edge.

The Windows 10 Creators Update is expected to allow users to create and enjoy live game streams and customised eSports tournaments on the multiplayer network, including Xbox Live. The update is also likely to include an advanced 3D paint application, an enhanced Edge browser and a new MyPeople app.