Microsoft's made-for-India video app Skype Lite, which was launched in several other global regions earlier this year, has got a much needed feature that allows users to make group video calls.

"This Diwali, Skype Lite is bringing something special to our users in India – Group Video Calling, so you can celebrate Diwali with your family and friends on Skype Lite no matter where you are," Microsoft Skype team said in statement.

Also read: THIS Russian military watch can survive nuclear bomb blast

Here's how to use group video call on Microsoft Skype Lite:

Step 1: Open the Skype Lite and tap the invite friends for instant call, there you can share the link on you social media messenger apps such as WhatsApp or Facebook.

Step 2: WhatsApp/Facebook group members then have to open the link. If the users already have Skype account, they can directly join the video chat. Or else join the video chat session as a guest user; it's that simple.[Checkout the video below]

[Note: Users can also use Skype Lite to make even the group audio using the aforementioned procedure]

In addition to the video group chat feature, Microsoft also released new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based chatbot Ruuh (with female voice-rendition), which can understand local slang and communicate like a normal person, and also help the user make Diwali-themed virtual cards. Try it out here, or tap on discover tab on Skype Lite and select Ruuh bot to start chatting.

The company has also released new update with new Diwali-themed emoticons to the Skype Lite users in India.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Microsoft products.