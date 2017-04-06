Last week, Microsoft announced the release of the much-anticipated Windows 10 Creators Update, which is said to come with a string of enhancements, including broadcast option for gamers and browsing improvements in Microsoft Edge.

Now, the Redmond-based company has revealed the key privacy security setting changes that the update is coming with.

Windows 10 Creators Update is coming with three changes, which Microsoft claims will help in protecting consumer privacy in a big way. It also assures them that their data collected from their PC has been reduced to nearly half.

"We looked closely at how we use this diagnostic data and strengthened our commitment to minimize data collection at the Basic level. As a result, we have reduced the number of events (grouping of data points taken for multiple items) collected and reduced, by about half, the volume of data we collect at the Basic level," Terry Myerson, the EVP of the Windows and Devices Group, said in a statement.

Here are the 3 key changes in privacy protection settings coming in Windows 10 Creators Update:

Microsoft, in a bid to improve in-product information about user's privacy, is simplifying the statements in both "short descriptions" about each privacy setting and a "Learn More" button. Users will be able to easily understand what information is being shared and get easy access to make changes to the settings with less number of steps. Previously, terms and conditions used to be lengthy and complicated, and forcing people to just ignore the information and agree to them.

Once upgraded to Windows 10 Creators Update, users can easily access settings and see what information Microsoft is collecting and use that to bring new features or enhance the existing feature. Like previous privacy statement updates, Microsoft will make this information available to the user in a layered manner online, allowing them to progressively explore more information about their privacy choices with Windows 10. The company has also summarised the key changes in Change History for Microsoft Privacy Statement (HERE).

To make privacy setting more understandable to commoners. Microsoft will offer two options — Basic and Full level access. If the user opts for the Basic level, the company takes only select information that is necessary to keep the Windows 10 device secure and up to date. On the other hand, if the customer chooses the Full level, Microsoft will use diagnostic data to improve Windows 10 for everyone and deliver more personalised experiences.

Microsoft Windows 10 Creators brings enhanced Edge browser, advanced 3D paint application and new MyPeople app, which allows users to pin their favourite contacts to the Windows task bar and easily drag and drop any document, photo or video right on top of the contact for easy sharing.

Users will also get unique notifications, called "Shoulder Taps," from the pre-selected people, and easily open and see an integrated view of emails, IMs, shared documents and more, all in one place.

Another notable aspect of the new Windows 10 Creators update is that it will allow gamers to create and enjoy live game streams, and customised eSports tournaments on the multiplayer network, including Xbox Live.

Microsoft Windows 10 Creators Update will be rolled out on April 11.

Watch this space for latest news on Microsoft.