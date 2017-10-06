After successfully making Office suite of apps compatible with Android and iOS mobile ecosystem, Microsoft has plans to make Edge browser and Microsoft Launcher as multi-platform applications.

"We are excited to continue the work we announced at Build to make Windows 10 PCs work great with your phone. Microsoft Edge for iOS is available starting today in preview, with Microsoft Edge for Android available soon in preview. And, Microsoft Launcher is available starting today in preview as well. Continue on PC functionality in both apps comes with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update," Joe Belfiore, corporate vice president, Windows and Devices, Microsoft, said in a statement.

With the newly-introduced Microsoft apps, the company intends to improve the user-experience of the mobile phone owners. For instance, when a user opens the Microsoft Edge app on Android or iOS phones, they can enjoy familiar features like Favorites, Reading List, New Tab Page and Reading View across your PC and phone. But, what makes Microsoft Edge really stand out is the ability to continue on the PC, which enables the user to immediately open the page they're looking at right on their PC—or save it to work on later.

As of now, Both Microsoft Edge (for both iOS and Android) and Microsoft Launcher (for Android only) are available in beta versions for registered users in US-English language only and can be downloaded from Microsoft official page. The company is expected to make them available to all by the end of public

Here's how to enrol for Microsoft Edge (for Apple iOS and Android):

Starting today, iOS users can enrol for Microsoft Edge through Apple TestFlight, but Android testers have to wait a few more days to get access to the beta app. For now, both iOS and Android users can register for the application testing (HERE).

It has to be noted that, users should have Microsoft's latest Windows 10 Fall Creators Update on their PC.

Here's how to enrol for Microsoft Launcher:

Since Apple doesn't allow applications to alter the UI of the iPhone (also iPads and iPods), Microsoft Launcher will be available only on Android platform that allows users to personalise the interface to match their taste and also offer gesture' support, that will let even hard-core customizers create the environment that makes them most productive.

It will bring Microsoft Windows 10-inspired UI for Android phone users, where they can put shortcuts to their favourite apps on any part of the screen for easy access and with just left swipe, users will get access to 'The Feed' that lists custom curated events, top news, recent activities, favorite people and most frequently used apps.

Like the Edge browser, Microsoft Launcher also comes with 'Continue on PC' feature, as well.

Interested users can log in to Microsoft Launcher page on Google Play store (HERE) and enrol as the tester and once you complete to the formality, he/she can proceed to download and install the application.

