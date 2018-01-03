After Android One, Google is all set to bring Android Go budget phone series in India. Announced at I/O 2017, the search engine giant is in talks with domestic OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to bring pure Android-experience in entry-level phones.

If Factor Daily sources are to be believed, Google already has struck a deal with Micromax to bring 4G Android Go Oreo-powered phone for about $30 (approx. Rs 1,907) later this month, most probably on Republic Day (January 26) or around that date.

More local players such as Intex Technologies, Lava International, Karbonn Mobiles and others have elicited interest in Google Android Go programme.

What's special about Google Android Go edition?

Google has optimised the Android Go OS specifically for budgets with bare minimum hardware having 1GB RAM (or less) and it is very light in size but does not compromise in terms of performance. The company has also improvised the preinstalled Google apps to take up 50 percent less space, making sure that low-end smartphone users get more space for music, apps, photos and other activities.

It has also enhanced the firmware for speed and reliability on entry-level devices, making apps on handsets running Android Oreo Go faster by 15 percent.

As of now, there is no word on Micromax Android Go phone's hardware; we just have to wait a few more weeks to know what the company has in store for the consumers.

