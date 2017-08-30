Parrots are known to have complex social lives, bigger brains, and exceptional language skills. Of all the talking birds, the African grey parrot is considered the smartest. And, in a strange incident, an African grey parrot turned witness in a murder case in the United States.

In May 2015, Glenna Duram had shot her husband Martin Duram five times and herself suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The court has given a life sentence to the woman for killing her husband after a parrot, which apparently witnessed the incident, repeated the horrifying phrase in the victim's voice.

Prosecutors said the headshot injury of Glenna resulted from an attempted suicide after the murder.

46-year-old Martin Duram's pet parrot Bud was asked to repeat a phrase in his voice after the tragic death. Duram's former wife Christina Keller had taken ownership of the bird after his death and Bud would repeatedly say "don't f*****g shoot" in the victim's voice.

Glenna Duram, 49, of Sand Lake, Michigan, was found guilty of first-degree murder and a felony firearm charge by a jury in July. According to the Associated Press, Duram's attorney said they would appeal the verdict.

Martin Duram's parents had previously said the African grey parrot's words should be taken seriously. "I personally think he was there, and he remembers it and he was saying it," his father had previously said.

Keller had said the parrot would repeat an entire conversation believed to be the argument that led to Duram's death: "He was there to see it all and he heard it. It is imprinted in his brain. He can't let it go. I'm hearing two people in an intense argument — two people that I know, voices I recognise."

In 2016, in Kuwait, a man almost ended up going to jail after the pet parrot revealed his affair with the housemaid. The parrot repeated his flirty phrases to his wife.

She had wondered for a while about her husband's relationship with their maid at their home in Kuwait, according to Al Shahed Daily. So when the bird started to parrot what it had overheard, she went to police.