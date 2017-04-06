Twitter photo surfaced early in April depicting Michelle Obama walking on a beach with natural curly hair.The location and date of the photo are unknown but most speculate that the Obamas are vacationing somewhere in the French Polynesian Islands. Twitter users went wild when they discovered the photo claiming that they have been waiting to see the former FLOTUS rocking her natural, non straightened, hair.
Michelle Obamas natural hair causes Twitter frenzy
- April 6, 2017 14:06 IST
