After releasing the long-delayed Nougat-based MIUI 9 to Mi Mix 2, Xiaomi has commenced recruiting global Android Oreo beta testers for its Android flagship.

The company has already released the pure Android Oreo update to Mi A1 Android One series, now it wants to extend the software (custom MIUI version) roll-out to the Mi Mix 2 in global markets soon.

But first, Xiaomi wants the support of its enthusiastic fans, to test the new OS before it is released to the public en masse in coming months.

Here's how software programmers can enrol in the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Android Oreo beta testing:

Prerequisite:

1. Region: All global regions

2. Communication Language: English

3. Device(s): Should own the Mi MIX 2

4. Communication Tool: Should have QQ messenger app on your phone (It is a must, no other alternative tool)

5. Must be using latest MIUI Global Developer ROM

6. Should have interest to test and some knowledge about ROMs

7. Must be active on forum

8. Willing to discuss with other members of both QQ Beta group and forum

Let's get started...

Step 1: Interested readers can download MIUI Global Forum app (Google Play store: HERE or install APK file: HERE). It is the only application to access MIUI Global Forum where users can discover latest news and updates of MIUI ROM, Mi products, apps, themes, reviews, root tools, kernels, tutorials and more.

Step 2: On the homepage, select Recruitment. Fill out your information as stated. Click the Submit button. The company will send you a forum PM for approval.

[Note: User must be tech savvy with a basic understanding of ROM and manual flashing. Most importantly; if you are using the Mi Mix 2 as your primary device, beware of the risk involved, as beta ROM will contain bugs and may affect the performance or some instances might brick the device and render it useless. God forbid, if the device does get bricked, you cannot sue the company. You are better off waiting for the OTA (Over The Air) update, which is far easier to install and is expected start in a few months time]

