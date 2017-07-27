Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will go on sale in India on July 27. Mi Max 2 is Xiaomi's first product to be released simultaneously on both online and brick-and-mortar retail chains across the country.

The device can be purchased from Mi Homes (Bengaluru for now), Poorvika, Sangeetha, BigC, Lot Mobiles, Ezone, Hotspot, Vijay Sales and Mi Preferred Partners across the country for Rs. 16,999.

Further, consumers can also buy the Mi Max 2 on Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Cliq, Paytm mall and also on Mi.com, as well. Mi Max 2 will be offered via open sale, meaning customers need not have to register and wait with bated breath for a flash sale.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2: Is it worth the buy?

The new Mi Max 2 comes with several upgrades over its predecessor Mi Max, which set the benchmark for phablets in the mid-range mobile segment. To provide a better perspective we have listed five key features that make the new Xiaomi handset a smart buy.

Build quality:

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 comes with a full metal body on the back with a visually appealing matte black finish. While the metal provides the stability, the company has incorporated 2.5D curved glass cover on the front panel to offer an additional layer of protection, especially around the edges, so that the phone's screen doesn't get damaged during an accidental fall.

Display:

The highlight of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is its unusually large 6.44-inch display, which seems to blur the difference between the tablet and a smartphone.

Having said that, Mi Max 2's dimensions are refreshingly sleek and compact in terms of width and thickness; its makes holding the phone easy. Even a person with small hands can wrap their fingers around. And, when held up to the ears, it doesn't cover the whole face.

The phone comes with 6.4-inch full HD (1920x1080p) IPS 2.5D curved glass with a brightness of 450 nits with 72% NTSC colours gamut and a contrast ratio of 1000:1 for a rich viewing experience.

Battery:

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 houses a 5,300mAh cell, 10 percent more battery capacity than the first generation (4,850mAh). With such a big battery, it will be able to run for two full days under mixed usage.

It is also enough to play close to 18 hours of video playback, 57 hours of talktime and remain active for than 31 days on standby mode.

Users can binge watch an entire season of Game of Thrones, and still have enough battery life to watch another movie, in a single charge.

The phone also comes with fast charging technology (0 to 68 percent in just 1 hour).

Camera:

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 houses a feature-rich 12MP camera with Sony IMX386 sensor, dual-LED flash , which is good enough to snap decent photos even during low-light conditions.

On the front, it comes packed with a 5MP camera with wide-angle FOV (Field-OF-View) for group selfies.

Processor, RAM and Storage:

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 comes with Qualcomm's popular mid-range processor Snapdragon 625 Octa-core, which can clock close to 2.0GHz speed. It is backed by 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, no other rival in the market offers this configuration under Rs. 17,000 in India.

With such hardware, the device will respond swiftly in terms of launching an application or switching between multiple apps and show less lag while playing high-resolution videos or games.

Further, Xiaomi is expected to release the new Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 next month. This will certainly improve the stability and also offer value-added features to the Mi Max 2.

