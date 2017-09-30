Some Mexico City residents are unable to return home following the deadly earthquake on September 19th. They are having to wait till their buildings are inspected to ensure they are safe to return. This has resulted in residents sleeping in their cars nearby as they are worried their properties may be broken into. In the South of the city some residents have been able to return, however they are wary.
Mexico City residents still unable to return home following deadly earthquake
Some Mexico City residents are unable to return home following the deadly earthquake on September 19th. They are having to wait till their buildings are inspected to ensure they are safe to return. This has resulted in residents sleeping in their cars nearby as they are worried their properties may be broken into. In the South of the city some residents have been able to return, however they are wary.
- September 30, 2017 19:59 IST
-