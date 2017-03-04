Mexican congressman climbs border fence to show that Trumps wall is absurd

A Mexican congressman scaled a section of a barrier along the Mexico-United States border in Tijuana on 2 March to illustrate that US President Donald Trump’s plans to build a wall across the length of the border were totally absurd. Braulio Guerra, a congressman for the Partido Revolucionario Institucional, from Querétaro, recorded himself atop the border fence, criticizing Trump’s plan as unnecessary and absurd.
