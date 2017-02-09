Unveiled in November, HTC 10 Evo finally made its way to Indian stores on February 9.

HTC 10 Evo, is actually an international version of of the HTC Bolt, which is exclusively sold by Sprint in US. The model sports a 5.5-inch Quad HD Super LCD 3 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 shield and a metal-clad cover on the back with water-and-dust resistant coating.

HTC 10 Evo has only one Type-C USB port and lacks 3.5 mm audio jack.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 octa-core CPU, Android Nougat OS, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and a 3,200 mAh battery equipped with Quick Charge 2.0 technology.

The phone has 16MP primary camera, which comes with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, OIS, dual LED flash, BSI sensor and Hi-Res audio recording. On the front, it flaunts an 8MP snapper with HD video recording feature.

The phone supports 4G LTE, NFC, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac on connectivity front.

HTC 10 Evo sets you bact at Rs. 48,990 and comes in pearl gold colour. The phone is too expensive, given its outdated processor. The company will have a tough time convincing buyers in the price-sensitive Indian market, where you can find phones with much better hardware including OnePlus 3T, Xiaomi Mi 5, Samsung Galaxy S7 series, Moto Z series for far lesser price.