Lionel Messi finally tied the knot with childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo as soon as the Barcelona magician turned 30. As you read, more photos of their kiss from the D-Day in the luxurious suite in Rosario, Argentina, are going viral.

Luis Suarez and his wife, Sergio Aguero and his wife, Carles Puyol and his wife, Xavi Hernandez and his wife -- you name all the football legends, past and present, and they all graced the occasion on Friday June 30.

Alright, so now, let's spare a thought for Messi and Antonella's sons Thiago and Mateo.

What were they doing on the D-Day? We don't quite really know as they weren't seen in the plethora of photos we have come across so far.

Nevertheless, we have access to a certain video of them posted by mommy Antonella Roccuzzo earlier this year, where the awwdorable duo are dancing to current chartbuster 'Despacito', the American-Spanish song performed by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

Thiago Messi was born in 2012 and Mateo Messi was born in 2015.

This video will make your day!

The most viral song of the year 2017 so far, 'Despacito' (meaning 'slowly' in English) crossed 1 billion views within 100 days of it being uploaded. It is now steadily reaching the incredible mark of 3 billion views.

Canadian popstar Justin Bieber also recently released his version of the song.

