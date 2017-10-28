Vijay's Mersal has performed well at the US box office. The movie, which opened in North America with premieres on October 17, has now entered $1.5 million club in the country, which is an achievement for a Tamil film.

Mersal has become the 11th movie to join $1 million club in the US and the fourth film to achieve $1.5-million feat. Rajinikanth's Kabali occupies the numero uno position at the US box office by grossing $4,157,234 from two versions (Tamil and Telugu).

It is followed by Rajinikanth's Endhiran, which minted $2,408,824 from three versions (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi) and Lingaa that ended its lifetime collection at $1,514,298 from two versions.

Coming back to Mersal, the movie is expected to breach the $2 million mark in its lifetime. The film has already become the highest-grossing movie of Vijay in the US, by beating his previous best of $729,366 set by Theri.

Meanwhile, the movie is set to breach the Rs 200 crore by this weekend at the worldwide box office. It has grossed over Rs 170 crore in 10 days and likely to hit the double century this weekend.

In Tamil Nadu, the movie has grossed over Rs 80 crore and is running successfully in theatres across the state. It has done well in Karnataka and Kerala. Unfortunately, the release of its Telugu version Adhirindhi, which was supposed to hit the screens on Friday, has been delayed due to censor issues.

The new release date of Adhirindhi is yet to be released. On the other hand, the movie has registered a good collection in Malaysia, Sri Lanka and a few other countries.

Mersal stars Vijay, Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen. Atlee Kumar's film is bankrolled by Srithenandal Films.