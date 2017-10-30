Mersal has become a landmark movie in Vijay's career as it has now become the first movie of his to join the elite Rs 200-crore club (gross collection). The Atlee Kumar-directorial has reportedly reached this feat on Sunday, October 29.

After grossing over Rs 140 crore in five-day first weekend, Mersal added close to Rs 35 crore to take its first-week total tally to around Rs 175 crore at the worldwide box office. In the next three days, the movie is believed to have earned over Rs 30 crore to registers its name in Rs 200-crore club.

Mersal has become the fifth Tamil movie to enter Rs 200-crore club after Rajinikanth's Endhiran, Kabali, Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam and Vikram's I.

It is now the sixth biggest South Indian hit after Baahubali 2 (Rs 1700+ crore), Baahubali 1 (600+ crore), Enthiran (around Rs 290 crore), Kabali (Rs around Rs 286 crore) and I (Rs 240 crore).

In Tamil Nadu alone, Mersal has grossed Rs 100+ crore with distributors share of around Rs 60 crore. Neighbouring states like Kerala and Karnataka too have contributed well to its success with the combined collection of two states to be over over Rs 25 crore. It has collected Rs 4.5 crore from rest of India by the end of its second weekend.

The Vijay's film, which has Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen in the female leads, has amassed over Rs 130 crore in total in India, while minting over Rs 70 crore from the overseas box office. Mersal has made good collections in Malaysia, the US, Sri Lanka, the UK and a few other parts in Europe.

Especially in the US, it has become the fourth film to join the 1.5-million-dollar club after Kabali ($4,157,234), Endhiran ($2,408,824) and Lingaa ($1,514,298). Till Saturday, the Vijay's film has raked in Rs $1,529,585.