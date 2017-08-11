Even before the launch, Mercedes-AMG's beast, the GT R has made headlines in India. The German carmaker is set to launch its most track-focused version of the GT sports car on 21st of this month. Ahead of entry, the sports car has secured 'fastest ever lap' tag by any production car at India's famed F1 circuit, the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

The sports car set a lap record of 2 minutes and 09:853 seconds beating the previous record set by its predecessor, the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. With AMG driving instructor Norman Simon behind the wheel, the SLS AMG clocked 2 minutes 14.521 seconds in 2013. The new speed test for GT R was conducted by Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) and the vehicle has been driven by AMG Driver Christian Hohenadel.

The signature green colour of Mercedes-AMG GT R is a tribute to Nurburgring race track in Germany, which is better known as the Green Hell. The sports car has been fine tuned at this track. It is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine with twin turbochargers and direct injection. The 3,982cc engine develops 577bhp of power at 6,250rpm and 700Nm of torque from 1,900 rpm. All the power is transmitted to the rear wheels via AMG Speedshift seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

GT R can sprint from standstill to 100kmph in 3.6 seconds before reaching the top speed 318kmph.

"The AMG GT R which has spent a large portion of its development time at the Green Hell of the Nurburgring has proven its racing mettle at our very own Buddh International Circuit. It is only fitting that ahead of its India debut, the AMG GT R, holds the title of clocking the fastest lap ever by a production car in India," said Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.